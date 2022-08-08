OBITUARY: Marie Jordan

Marie Jordan was born on November 11, 1928 in Franklin, TN and continued to live here for her entire life, she passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, she was 93 years old.

A graduate of Franklin High School, she attended Ward Belmont and soon after entered into a life of being a wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and heartfelt advocate for the City of Franklin, as she deeply loved her hometown and the people who live in it.

A lifelong lover of reading, Marie evolved into a strong supporter of the Franklin Library system, including spearheading the drive for the updated building that is currently being enjoyed by her fellow Franklin citizens every day. Her work in heralding Franklin’s library services was eventually acknowledged by the State of Tennessee’s House of Representatives through an official proclamation in February 2009 for her “years of service as a volunteer for the Williamson County Public Library”.

Along with the Public Library, Marie enjoyed volunteering for numerous local nonprofit agencies. If there was a fundraising event on the calendar, she would likely be the first face you would see at that event’s registration table with a smile and a plug for the good efforts being performed by the charity of the night.

She was a lover of all animals, and enjoyed being an unofficial wildflower expert, often putting her flowers in the front basket of her bicycle as she rode it into town to visit friends. And probably pick up a couple of library books.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Richard Jordan, her daughter Rosemarie Brent, her brother Lee Roy Hardison, her parents Milburn and Louise Hardison, and her grand-dog Puddin.

She leaves behind a daughter Julie Jordan (Greg) Evans, her son Lance Jordan; sister, Catherine H. Brent; grandchildren, Brent Upchurch, Sydney Morgan, and Ryan Evans; great-grandchildren, Kimber Upchurch, Cooper Vines and Granger Morgan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Historic Franklin First United Methodist Church. Dr. Lynn Hill and Jim Taylor will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Friends of the Library or Waves, Inc.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNE HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

