OBITUARY: Marie Georgette Harder

Marie Georgette Harder age 100 of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

She was born in Detroit, MI on June 3, 1920 to John and Marie-Louise Bourgon of Quebec, Canada.

Georgette married Army Sgt. Henry “Hank” W, Harder in 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY. She worked as a homemaker and then at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in N. Tonawanda, NY for many nearly 30 years before moving to Brentwood, TN in 1980.

Georgette was truly loved by her family and many friends that knew her for her love of gardening, quick wit and her advice on staying young at heart.

She was a founding member of the friends of the Brentwood Library where she was honored for all her many years of volunteer work.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hank; three brothers, Rolland, Maurice and Guy Bourgon of Canada and sister, Pauline Gillis of Canada.

Georgette is survived by her son, Ralph (Debra) Harder; granddaughter, Brooke (Jack) Chapin and great grandchildren, Sloane and Hunter Chapin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers at Belvedere Commons for all their kindness during the time she spent there.