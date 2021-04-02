OBITUARY: Marie Georgette Harder

By
Williamson Source
-
Marie Georgette Harder

Marie Georgette Harder age 100 of Brentwood, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

She was born in Detroit, MI on June 3, 1920 to John and Marie-Louise Bourgon of Quebec, Canada.

Georgette married Army Sgt. Henry “Hank” W, Harder in 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY. She worked as a homemaker and then at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in N. Tonawanda, NY for many nearly 30 years before moving to Brentwood, TN in 1980.

Georgette was truly loved by her family and many friends that knew her for her love of gardening, quick wit and her advice on staying young at heart.

She was a founding member of the friends of the Brentwood Library where she was honored for all her many years of volunteer work.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hank; three brothers, Rolland, Maurice and Guy Bourgon of Canada and sister, Pauline Gillis of Canada.

Georgette is survived by her son, Ralph (Debra) Harder; granddaughter, Brooke (Jack) Chapin and great grandchildren, Sloane and Hunter Chapin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 4:00PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

The family wishes to thank her wonderful caregivers at Belvedere Commons for all their kindness during the time she spent there.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here