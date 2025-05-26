OBITUARY: Marie Christine Mangrum

Marie Mangrum, 88, of Fairview, Tennessee, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on May 20, 2025.

Born in Chicago on July 2, 1936, Marie remained proud of her roots throughout her life and never lost her connection to the city that shaped her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, JB Mangrum, and her daughter, Kathy Mangrum.

She is survived by her brother Chuck (Gloria) Perce of Chicago, IL; her children: Donald Mangrum of Fairview, TN; Anita Moore of Blue River, WI; Allen (Shirley) Mangrum of Chicago, IL; and her grandchildren, James (Jesse) Mangrum of Nashville, TN; Keith and Nicky Moore of Wisconsin, and Samantha and Alex Mangrum of Chicago, IL.

Marie had a sharp mind, a strong sense of independence, and a deep loyalty to her family—even if she wasn’t one for fuss or sentiment.

She enjoyed hearing from her kids and grandkids, telling stories from her younger days in Chicago, and keeping an eye on the world from her favorite window.

A lifelong football fan, she was happiest on Sundays watching the Bears, no matter how they played.

She lived life on her own terms and leaves behind memories that reflect her honesty, resilience, and strong will.

A private gathering will be held by the family.

In her honor, they ask that you check in on someone you care about, share a story, or catch a Bears game and think of Marie.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com.