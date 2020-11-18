OBITUARY: Marie Bentley Bennett

Marie Bennett Bentley, 88, of the Bethesda Community, passed-away on Nov 14, 2020.

Marie was born in the Peytonsville Community of Williamson County to the late Jimmie D. Bennett Sr. and Beatrice Jay Bennett. She was a member of Thompson Station Baptist Church and the Bethesda Senior Citizens. She liked quilting and gardening. Marie was a wonderful homemaker and she will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Allene Bennett, Jewell Denney, Esther Rainey and Rachel Lane, brothers, Jimmie D. Bennett Jr., Paris Bennett and Johnnie Bennett.

Survivors include her husband Otis Bentley, sons Michael(Lori) Bentley and David Bentley, daughters Sharon Bentley and Cheryl(Jeff) Pair, sisters-in-laws Mattie Ruth Bennett and Christine Bennett, granddaughters, Kristi Bentley, Jennifer(Shawn) Powell, Crystal Bentley, Meredith Bentley and Wendie Bentley(Evan Henshaw), grandsons Jeffrey(Monica) Pair and Joseph(Brooke) Pair, great grandchildren Tyler Hartley, Elly Villarreal, Beren Pair, Rylie Bentley, Isa Pair, Madison Powell, Bree Fitzgerald and Adelyn Powell and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted 11:00AM Wednesday Nov 18, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 until 11:00AM at the gravesite. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289