OBITUARY: Marianne Adkins Kogoy

Marianne Adkins Kogoy, passed away on December 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 87. Born on February 2, 1937, in Lucasville, Ohio. She dedicated her life to her family and instilled in them the values of love and togetherness. After growing up in Portsmouth, Ohio she moved to Lancaster where she married and started her family. She spent a great part of her life in Birmingham, Alabama and finally settled in Franklin, Tennessee to be closer to her family.

Marianne’s enduring spirit will be carried on by her son, Andy Kogoy (Lori), her daughter, Angela Hutchins (Mike), and her sister Sharon Campbell (Bryan). Marianne was a proud grandmother to Nick Hutchins (Alexa), Zack Hutchins, Anna Kogoy, Alli Kogoy, Lee Hutchins, Elise Hutchins Walley (Kyle). She also adored her 3 great grandchildren Tripp and Laura Jane Walley, and Tate Hutchins.

Marianne was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Ludwick “Luddy” Kogoy, as well as her parents, Jesse and Marie Adkins. She was also predeceased by her brothers David, Bill, and Bob Adkins.

A visitation will be held in her honor on January 20, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM at the same location. The day will conclude with an inurnment at Williamson Memorial Gardens following the service.

Marianne Adkins Kogoy’s legacy of love will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be missed profoundly by her family and friends.