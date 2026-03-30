Marianna Corry Anthony, 93, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026.

Sweet Marianna went into Heaven with her husband of nearly seventy years, Bob, holding her hand. Just before she passed, he told her he felt he would soon join her, and that they would be together again—a reflection of the deep and enduring love they shared throughout their lives.

Marianna was born on December 2, 1932, in Wellington, Texas, to George Thomas Corry and Anna May Cochran Corry. She was the oldest of three children and was preceded in death by her brother, Clinton Corry, and is survived by her sister, Ruth Schiermeyer. Her father, George Corry, served as the county sheriff at the time of her birth. When Marianna was just six months old, her father and City Marshal Paul Hardy were called to investigate a reported car wreck in the countryside. The wreck involved Bonnie, Clyde, and W.D. Jones, who kidnapped the two officers, stole their car, and took them into Oklahoma, where they were tied to a tree on a ranch. By sunrise, George had worked himself free. Later in life, he shared with Marianna that, despite the danger, that morning brought the most beautiful sunrise he had ever seen—a story that stayed with her.

Marianna graduated from Cotton Center High School and went on to attend Texas Tech University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

She devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Marianna was an exceptional cook, and her family rarely ate out because her meals were always so delicious and made with love. She had a natural gift for making others feel cared for and valued.

Her compassion extended far beyond her home. Marianna spent several years volunteering with Meals on Wheels, where she not only delivered meals but also meaningful companionship. She often shared the story of an older gentleman who looked forward more to her visits than the food itself, and she gladly spent extra time each week sitting and talking with him. She also volunteered at Lubbock Methodist Hospital, assisting nurses by delivering flowers, newspapers, and helping meet the needs of patients—always with kindness and a warm smile.

Marianna was known for her unwavering positivity and joyful spirit. She had a way of lighting up a room with her genuine smile—one that came straight from her heart. When her husband, Bob, was once asked what first attracted him to her, he said, “In addition to her beauty, it was her smiling eyes.”

She found great joy in life’s simple and beautiful moments. She loved the ocean and the smell of salty air, and she cherished summers in the Colorado mountains—spreading a quilt beneath a blue spruce tree beside a trout stream, reading a good book while Bob fly fished nearby for rainbow and brown trout. Marianna and Bob also spent several meaningful years living in Franklin, Tennessee, where they cherished being close to their grandchildren. During that time, they were actively involved in their church community at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

In her later years, Marianna faced dementia with quiet grace. For many years, Bob lovingly cared for her as her full-time caregiver. When additional help became necessary, they moved back to Lubbock, Texas into an independent living community, where Bob arranged for caregivers. One of those caregivers, Cierra, provided especially attentive and loving care. Marianna quickly grew very fond of her and expressed her love often.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Gerald Anthony; her children, Clay Anthony and his wife, Teresa, and Amber Thomas and her husband, Steve; her grandchildren, Taylor Thomas and his wife, Madi, Noah Thomas and his wife, Breanna, and Libby Thomas and her fiancé, Weston Hurd; her sister, Ruth Schiermeyer; and her two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Thomas and Sophia Thomas, who brought her immense joy.

Marianna will be remembered for her kindness, her servant’s heart, her deep love for her family, and the warmth she brought to everyone she encountered. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the love she gave so freely, and the family she cherished above all else.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” — Matthew 25:23

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Funeral Services Provided By

Combest Family Funeral Homes and Crematory – Lubbock

2210 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401

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This obituary was published by Combest Family Funeral Homes and Crematory – Lubbock.

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