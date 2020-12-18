OBITUARY: Marianela Luporsi Gutierrez

Marianela Del Rosario Luporsi Gutierrez, age 50, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her residence.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on June 25, 1970 in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela, Marianela was the daughter of the late Pablo Javier Luporsi and the late Aida Del Valle Gutierrez. She was a devoted mom and loving wife who always put her family first. She was hardworking, smart and the closest thing to perfect as possible.
She is survived by her husband, Marcos Moya; daughters: Mariawaleska Moya Luporsi, Maria Corina Moya Luporsi; brothers: Paul Javier Luporsi Gutierrez, Carlos Julio Luporsi Gutierrez, Fernando Jose Luporsi Gutierrez, Pablo Javier Luporsi Gutierrez; and sisters: Merbin Marlen Luporsi Gutierrez, Aida Mariela Luporsi Gutierrez.