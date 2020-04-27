Marian Pauline Mangrum, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN formerly of College Grove, TN passed away April 24, 2020. Born in Williamson County, TN to the late Mary B. Barnes and Mike Stampfli. Retired from Durango Boot after 36 years of service.

Preceded in death by husband, Ellis “Billy” Mangrum; son, George Pruitt, Jr. and grandson, George “Richie” Pruitt III. Survived by: daughters, Darlene (Barry) Winters of Murfreesboro, TN and Candy (Tim) Bennett of Bethesda Community, TN; sister, Linda Reeves of Lake City, FL; grandchildren, Deborah Clark, Crystal (Elliott) Bowman and Kristen Winters; great grandchildren, Burgandi McCandless, Savannah Clark and J.P. Bowman; beloved pet, Rebel and other loving family members.

Private Family Graveside will be conducted Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Ronnie Johnson and Raymond Johnson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Franklin Community of Faith Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com