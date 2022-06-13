OBITUARY: Mariah Elizabeth Burke Plattsmier

Mariah Elizabeth Burke Plattsmier was born November 13, 1928, the 6th child to Walter Forrest and Irene Lamb Burke. She passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, she was 93 years old.

She was preceded in death by parents, three brothers, Charles Forrest (Dot), Gilbert Presley (Nell), and John Leonard (Roberta) Burke; three sisters, Elsie Burke Naron (Houston), Esther Burke Coffman (Bill), and Louise Burke Brown (Weldon); three nephews, Roy Naron, Charlie Burke, Jr and Houston Naron, Jr.

She married Dan Plattsmier from Rayne, Louisiana on December 26, 1949. She is survived by, husband, Dan Plattsmier, son, Danny Plattsmier, Jr. (Debbie), daughter, Donna Vaughan (Craig); 2 brothers Paul (Elaine) and Donald (Nancy) Burke; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a member of Heritage Church of Christ, the John Nolen Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Chapter 14 Daughters of the Confederacy. She worked at GENESCO for 20 years. After retirement, she was an avid genealogist resulting in her publishing of a book about her family tree. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending church, acrylic painting, volunteering at the Williamson County Library and Archives, and attending exercise classes.

Visitation will be at Williamson Memorial on Sunday, June 12, from 10-12 am, followed by Services beginning at 12 noon. Graveside services will follow at Nolensville Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1654905106189453

