OBITUARY: Maria Lopez-Chaparro

Maria Lopez-Chaparro, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2025. She was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico, to the late Domingo Lopez and Simona Chaparro.

Maria was a devoted homemaker and a woman of deep faith. As a member of the Catholic Church of the Nativity, she lived her life guided by love, prayer, and devotion, especially to Saint Jude Thaddeus, to whom she held a special reverence.

She is survived by her loving children, sons Jose Rios and David Rios, and daughter, Ramonita Rios; brother, Domingo Lopez; sister Elena Lopez; 10 cherished grandchildren; and 8 beloved great-grandchildren.

A Prayer Service to honor Maria’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with Father Jerry officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park.