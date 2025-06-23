OBITUARY: Maria Ignacia De Collazo

Maria Ignacia Cruz De Collazo, age 64 of Arrington, Tennessee died June 19, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Tamaulipas, Mexico and was a daughter of the late Gavino and Alvina Cruz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Artemio Collazo.

She is survived by her children, Silvia and husband Benjamin, Silvestre, Artemio and wife Jazmin, Albina, Alejandra and husband Gledin, Elizabeth, Zulema, and Gabino; twelve grandchildren, Artemio, Jr., Julissa, Jolett, Emily, Sebastian, Jocelyn, David, Samantha, Luna, Keyla, Ximena, and Juliana; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Maria attended St. Luke Catholic Church and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Sunday, June 22, 2025, from 2:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 6:00pm. Burial will be in Texas at a later date.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.