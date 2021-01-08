OBITUARY: Maria Del Refugio Gonzalez Perez

Our beloved Maria Del Refugio Gonzalez Perez, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN at age 61. Maria was born at Rancho Alto of Yahualica, Jalisco Mexico on August 18, 1959. She is survived by her five daughters Ana Isabel Villa, Eva Angelina Romero (Evi), Elia Russoniello, Sandra Villa, Jacenda Villa and ten grandchildren. She had two son- in- laws that she loved very much.

Everyone loved Mom’s hugs. They had magic to them; they instantly made you feel better. She was brave and incredibly strong, and her smile would always make everyone smile. She loved her pan dulce, arroz con leche and everything that is sweet. Her favorite color was purple, and her favorite food was Pozole.

Mom was a minimalist who loved the 99-cent store. One of her favorite things to do was cook for the entire family and bake many cakes. Her favorite title was being a “Mother” and “Grandma”. She loved her ten grandchildren so much.

She loved to vote and one of her biggest accomplishments was becoming a citizen of the United States. She also loved God and her relationship with her Creator this was very inspiring to see. Sports were not something she enjoyed, but she did love long walks, especially in the mornings. Mom had such a healthy lifestyle, something we always admired about her. While Huntington’s Disease robbed so much of her independence over the years, but she never complained. Maria stayed strong and kept fighting until the end. She is our hero.

María’s pride and joy was raising five beautiful, strong, independent women. Family and God were the most important things to Maria. She was a woman of great faith! Faith kept her going all these years as her health started to decline. We will always admire her bravery and how she was always able to overcome all of her challenges with such grace. Maria was a sweet woman and anyone that met her remembers her kindness and genuine love for others. Her passion for God and having a community/family at church were some of her happiest moments in life. Mom was a woman of great character always wanted to help others.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00PM Saturday. January 16, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. With visitation one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or www.hdsa.org