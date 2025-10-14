OBITUARY: Maria Basulto Valadez

Maria Basulto Valadez, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2025. She was born in Ocotlan, Jalisco, Mexico, to the late Maria Sifuentes and Lorenzo Basulto Zaragoza.

Maria was a loving and gentle soul who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed listening to music and sharing her love through cooking for family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Guadalupe Arana Valadez of 47 years; infant son, Gerardo Valadez; infant granddaughters, Angel and Vivian Valadez; brothers, Manuel Basurto, Lorenzo Basulto, Antonio Basulto, and Ramon Basulto; and sister, Connie Shaffer.

Those left to cherish Maria’s memory are her sons, Martin Valadez (Maria) and Gerardo Valadez; daughters Jennie Settelmeyer (Jerry) and Vivian Rocha (Richard); grandchildren, Maricela, Victoria, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Esmeralda, Jacob, Danny, Ayriana and Alexander; great grandchildren, Analiese and Naomi; and sister, Elena Figueroa.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 4:00-8:00PM. The rosary will be held from 5:00-6:00PM.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 12:30PM on October 25, 2025, at Catholic Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at Spring Hill Event Center, 1018 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

The care of Maria Basulto Valadez and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.