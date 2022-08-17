OBITUARY: Margarette B. (Bagwell) Gilley

Mrs. Margarette B. (Bagwell) Gilley, age 85 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

She was born in Haverhill, MA to the late James & Ann Bagwell.

Margarette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for the Bellsouth phone company for 34 years and retired in 1990.

She spent her retirement working at various pre-schools as a loving teacher and helping out with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid church-goer and enjoyed helping out others in need.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Bagwell; sisters, Joann McManass and Beverly Bagwell; son-in-law, Jeff Frey.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gene Gilley of Brentwood, TN; son, Mike (Julie) Gilley of Gallatin, TN; daughter, Tammy Frey of Thompsons Station, TN; grandsons, Michael Gilley and Joshua Gilley; granddaughter, Brittney (David) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Aiden Campbell and Skylar Campbell and many other loving family members.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

