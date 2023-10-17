OBITUARY: Margaret York Puckett

Margaret York Puckett, age 76 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Margaret was born in Columbia, TN on August 29, 1947, daughter to the late Clyde & Florence York.

She attended Columbia Central High School where she met and later married Thomas C. Puckett. Together, they settled in Williamson County, raised three sons and lived among friends for 47 years. Always involved in Cub Scouts, sports practices and the church activities of her children.

To everyone’s surprise, Margaret later bought a Tennessee Walking Horse and began carriage driving. She loved living in Franklin and participating in the Dickens of a Christmas festivities.

She and Tom also enjoyed time on Center Hill Lake and the Cedar Creek Yacht Club over the years. As grandchildren arrived, they became the focus of her attention.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jim York and husband Thomas C. Puckett.

Survivors include Jeff & Renee Puckett, Jason & Lindsay Puckett and Michael & Bridget Puckett. Also surviving are grandchildren Cate Puckett, Reagan Puckett, Bennet and York Puckett.

A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held Friday, October 20th, 2023 at 2 pm at Stephens Valley Church. Family will receive friends at the church from 12:30.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to The Middle Tennessee Pony Club, 5892 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, TN 37064 @ middletenneseeponyclub@gmail.com

