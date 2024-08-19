OBITUARY: Margaret Whitfield

Margaret Whitfield, a beloved mother, cherished friend, and dedicated professional, passed away peacefully on her 88th birthday.

Born on August 4, 1936, Margaret lived a life marked by passion, devotion, and joy.

Margaret enjoyed a distinguished career in real estate, where her expertise and commitment made a significant impact on the Nashville real estate landscape. She was also an avid golfer, celebrated for her skill and winning numerous tournaments throughout her life. Her enthusiasm for the sport was matched only by her deep love for her family, her friends, her church and her faith in Jesus Christ.

Margaret was known for her quick wit, which brightened the lives of those around her, and her loving heart, which she shared generously with her family and friends. She was deeply committed to helping those less fortunate and found great fulfillment in her philanthropic endeavors.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; her two sons, Jimmy and Brad; her daughter, Lisa; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her West Highland White Terrier, Missy, who was a loyal companion.

A memorial service to honor Margaret’s life will be held on September 4, 2024, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon) at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Margaret’s warmth, humor, and unwavering faith will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew her.

