OBITUARY: Margaret Veronica Sommo

Margaret Veronica Sommo, age 78 of Franklin, TN, passed away September 14, 2021.
Preceded in death by, her husband, Giovanni Sommo, parents, Charles and Marie Josephine Pascarelli Petermann.
Survived by, daughter, Cristina Sommo, sister, Anna Dotti and niece, Marie Dotti.
A Graveside service will be conducted 3:00PM Friday, September 17, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.