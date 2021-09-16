OBITUARY: Margaret Veronica Sommo

Margaret Veronica Sommo, age 78 of Franklin, TN, passed away September 14, 2021.

Preceded in death by, her husband, Giovanni Sommo, parents, Charles and Marie Josephine Pascarelli Petermann.

Survived by, daughter, Cristina Sommo, sister, Anna Dotti and niece, Marie Dotti.

A Graveside service will be conducted 3:00PM Friday, September 17, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.