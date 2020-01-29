Margaret Vantrease Bond, age 92 of the Bethesda Community passed away January 27, 2020.

Born in Smith County to the late Solon and Eva Sarrett Vantrease.

Margaret was a Teacher Aid with the Williamson County School System for twenty four years and a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by her husband Franklin Bond and brothers, Solon and Jimmy Vantrease.

Survivors include a daughter Jane (David) Giles, Grandsons, Gary Giles and Corey (Jill) Giles, Great Grandson, Luke Giles.

Services will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday Jan 31, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Anthony Bishop and Dr. Sam Webb officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3-8pm and two hours prior to the service on Friday.

Active Pallbearers are Corey Giles, Gary Giles, David Vantrease, Will Beasley, Gene Marlin. Honorary Pallbearers are members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.

Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN

The Family wishes to thank Margaret’s caregiver Linda Harris for her wonderful loving care she gave.

Memorials may be made to the Bethesda Presbyterian Church.