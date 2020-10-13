OBITUARY: Margaret Taylor Casey

Margaret Taylor Casey, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away October 10, 2020. Margaret was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA.

The day after she graduated from high school (1945), she went to work for the General Services Office with the Federal Government. She was married for 66 years to Ralph Casey, having three children along the way. For 19 years Margaret served as the Executive Assistant to Jesse Long, President of Greater Atlanta Christian Schools in Norcross, GA.

Preceded in death by husband, Ralph Allen Casey. Survived by: sons, Kevin Casey and Terry (Katie) Casey; daughter, Karen Casey; grandchildren, Bridget, Austin and Shara Casey.

A Celebration Gathering will be 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN. Entombment will be in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA with a Celebration Gathering 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Family Assistance Fund or the Jane Blackman Scholarship Fund, Greater Atlanta Christian School, Norcross, GA (https://www.greateratlantachristian.org/support-gac/make-a-gift).