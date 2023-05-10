OBITUARY: Margaret Ruth Frances Lipscomb Smith

Margaret Ruth Frances Lipscomb Smith, a native Nashvillian, passed away on May 6, 2023 at the age of 91, less than one month of turning 92.

She graduated from David Lipscomb College and later completed her Masters of Education at Tennessee State University. She completed her Doctorate of Education from Vanderbilt University.

Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, William U. Smith; parents, Horace Swift and Nellie Ruth Notgrass Lipscomb; brothers, Horace Swift Lipscomb, Jr. and Dr. Albert Brandt “Pinky” Lipscomb; granddaughter, Grace Ruth Smith.

Margaret is survived by her five children, Karen (Tim) Smith Costello, William Utley Smith, Jr., Lisa Michelle Smith, Wade Lipscomb (DeeAnn) Smith and David Welsh (Mills) Smith; grandchildren, William Timothy (Sarah) Costello, Gilbert Lipscomb (Liz) Costello, Kara Danielle (Clayton) Wood, Luke Ryun (Avery) Costello, Andrew Wade (Kathleen) Smith, Megan Elizabeth Smith, Katherine Anne Smith, Reed Lipscomb (Maryalice) Smith, Ashley Louisa Smith and Parker Granville Smith; great-grandchildren, Spencer William, Sullivan Timothy, Callum Emmett, Zane Stewart & Finnegan Gilbert Costello, Emerson Emelia, Eloise June, Penelope Jean & Ruby Joy Costello, Margaret Elise, Wyatt James, William McGready, Lewis Clayton & Miles Costin Wood, Ezekiel James Smith and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hillsboro Church of Christ, 5800 Hillsboro Rd. Nashville, TN 37215. A private family burial will take place at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Clayton Wood, Reese Smith III, Stephen B. Smith, Barry Goodman, Don Green, Walter Reed Capps, John Davis, Larry Jenkins, The Book Club, and the 9000’s Lunch Bunch. Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Friday at Hillsboro Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Thrive Knoxville.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

