OBITUARY: Margaret “Peggy” Teresa Rigsby

Margret “Peggy” Kittsmiller Rigsby, 58 of Franklin passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021. She was born August 4, 1962.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Robert Rigsby, daughter, Holly Redding, her mother, Patricia Kittsmiller, a grandson, Hunter, and nephew, Joseph (Dava) Kittsmiller.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Kittsmiller; infant sons, Matthew Redding and Christopher Redding; brothers, Robert Jr., and Timothy Kittsmiller.

She attended St. Bernadette and St. Mary School in Lancaster, Ohio and graduated from Harding High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she attended St. Francis College.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 25, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Philp Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in loving memory of Margret “Peggy” Kittsmiller Rigsby.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com