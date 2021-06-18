OBITUARY: Margaret “Peggy” Teresa Rigsby

Margret “Peggy” Kittsmiller Rigsby, 58 of Franklin passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021. She was born August 4, 1962.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Robert Rigsby, daughter, Holly Redding, her mother, Patricia Kittsmiller, a grandson, Hunter, and nephew, Joseph (Dava) Kittsmiller.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert Kittsmiller; infant sons, Matthew Redding and Christopher Redding; brothers, Robert Jr., and Timothy Kittsmiller.
She attended St. Bernadette and St. Mary School in Lancaster, Ohio and graduated from Harding High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she attended St. Francis College.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 25, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Philp Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, in loving memory of Margret “Peggy” Kittsmiller Rigsby.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.