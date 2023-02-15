OBITUARY: Margaret Moran Kinnie

Margaret Moran Kinnie, age 106 years and 6 months passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Born on July 26, 1916 in Williamson County in the same house where her father was born.

Preceded in death by parents, James Walker & Emma Mae Moran; sisters, Mary Jo Moran Whitefield, Ann Elizabeth Moran and Jimmie Moran Knapton; husband, J. Paul Kinnie.

Survived by sons, James “Jim” Moran Kinnie and John Paul Kinnie, Jr; daughter, Mary Ann Kinnie (Willie) Nelson; grandchildren, Alicia Nelson Smith, Paula Nelson (Bill) Pardue, Mary Margaret Kinnie (Jorge) Hoyos and Laura Kinnie; three step-grandchildren, Cris, Robyn & Erin Perkins; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

When God made Margaret, he made a strong, witty, courageous individual who loved the outdoors. She was loved for her upbeat positive attitude, and the kindness she showed to everyone.

She graduated from Franklin High School in 1935. She was the first girl to take shop class in her junior year. She built a desk, a magazine rack, a doll cradle, book ends and a few other things. She was very active in 4-H, winning many honors and awards.

She married John “Paul” Kinnie in 1941, In 1952 Margaret suffered with headaches caused by pressure from a hematoma that caused paralysis on her left side that required wearing a patch over her left eye. Having three young children to raise and being a farmer’s wife, she had to adjust to having one eye and continue the path set before her.

Paul and Margaret were a team when it came to farming. Together they were involved in many aspects of the community and county. Each year Margaret would get a brood of baby chicks to raise for eating and later eggs. She put up food from the family garden.

Before falling and breaking her hip at the age of 100, she would take her walker and weed eater and trim her yard.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 17, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Joe Moran, Cris Perkins, Bill Pardue, Phillip Johnson, Pete Richards and Dean Schnackenberg. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Harris, Willie Nelson and Dudley Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berry’s Chapel Mission Fund or to Hospice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/