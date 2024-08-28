OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Meg’ Jane Cochran

Margaret “Meg” Jane Cochran, 86, of Spring Hill passed away peacefully August 25, 2024.

Meg was born November 27, 1937, in Detroit Michigan to the late Andrew and Violet Matheson Milem.

She graduated with her master’s and spent many years teaching in the public school system. Later moving to Southern California and retiring as a librarian — where her love of books flourished!

Meg enjoyed gardening, reading and ending each day with a glass of wine. If she wasn’t home, you knew you could find her either playing games or having a dinner party with her friends, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, Meg was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Cochran; daughter, Mary Lee Cochran; son, James Patrick Cochran; sister, Vian Holland; and furbaby, Rupert.

Meg is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Cochran; grandchildren, Ari (Brandon) Clanton, and Nicholas Brown; and two great-granddaughters, Marlee and Kalli Clanton.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Spring Hill Memorial.

A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

