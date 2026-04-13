Margaret Louise Porter, age 98, passed away on February 26, 2026 in her home at Richland Place in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph (Joe) Milton Porter and Florence Wood Porter and her brother, Robert Milton Porter. She is survived by her sister, Betty Porter Anton, Katy, TX; nephews, Steven (Carolyn) and Gary (Betty) Furber; nieces, Lynn Furber (Raymond) Collins and Gail Furber (Rudy) Kusak, all of Texas; great-nephews, Steven Furber, Jr., Gary Furber, and Ryan Collins; great nieces, Margaret Furber (Ryan) Cecil, Rebecca Collins (Daniel) Vandagriff, Brandi Baack (Elliot) Boney, Laura Baack Blackman; great-great nieces, Autumn Guy, Claire and Katherine (Kate) Cecil, Addison Boney, Macy and Taylor Vandagriff and great-great nephew, Parker Boney.

Margaret was born on October 21,1927 in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Highland Park High School and received a Bachelor’s degree in religion and sociology from Southern Methodist University and a Master of Religious Education from Perkins School of Theology, SMU. After graduating she served as youth director of First Methodist Church in Marshall and Lubbock, TX.

As a Director of Christian Education she served Methodist Churches in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Jefferson City, Missouri. She also was an Associate Program Director for the North-East/East Ohio Conference of The Methodist Church with responsibilities in leadership development and children’s ministry. She was consecrated as a Diaconal Minister. After twenty-three years she retired from the United Methodist General Board of Discipleship as a developer and editor of some of the children’s Sunday school curriculum resources of the United Methodist Church with headquarters at the UM Publishing House in Nashville, Tennessee.

Margaret was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Encounter Sunday school class, had served on numerous committees and as a teacher of both children and adults. She participated in four Volunteer in Mission projects, two of which were on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean. She also did the needlepoint for one kneeler for the altar railing and the one for the prie-deau used for persons being baptized, joining the congregation, and the confirmands. She researched the symbols used on the keelers and contributed that information to the booklet developed to explain these to others. She was a carter member of the adult handbell choir. Margaret also was known for giving hand cross-stitched baby bibs to new grandmothers.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3701 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, Tennessee. Visitation with the family will be before the service from 10:00 to 11:00am.

Her ashes will be scattered at Calvary United Methodist Church and in Dallas Texas.

Memorials may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 3701 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 or to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, TX 75219-9842.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.

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