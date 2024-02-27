OBITUARY: Margaret Louise Hamilton Westbrook

Margaret Louise Westbrook (née: Hamilton), age 90, passed from this life into Heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at her home in Spring Hill, TN.

Born Feb. 8, 1934 in Big Sandy, TX, she had also lived in Texarkana, TX and in Benton, West Memphis, and Batesville, AR.

Preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Robert L. (Bob) Westbrook; parents Louis and Margaret Hamilton; siblings Gailleen (Clayton) Azbill, James Henry (Buddy) Hamilton, Jerry Hamilton and their spouses; and son-in-law Roger Bennett.

Survived by her children Andy (Carolyn) Westbrook of Benton, AR; Tony Westbrook, Bobby Westbrook, and Debbie Bennett, all of Spring Hill, TN. Grandchildren Katie (Todd) Craven; Anthony Coleman; Lindsey (Adam) Stemle; Keith (Lisa) Westbrook; Chelsea Bennett (Owen) Catterall; Brandy Westbrook; Jordan (Jessica) Bennett; Kirk (Brandy) Westbrook; and Isaiah Savage. Great-grandchildren Lucy Craven; Layla, Sophie, Maddux, Madelyn and Zane Westbrook; Harper and Lenon Stemle; Willa Bennett; and many dear relatives and friends.

Louise was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend to all who met her. She held many creative positions during her working years and excelled in beautiful handcrafts in her spare time. Most importantly, she loved God, and she wanted to leave her last statement to all that “Jesus is the ONLY WAY”.

Visitation will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 29 at Ashby Funeral Home in Benton, AR, followed by a 2:00 pm service, with burial to follow at 3:00 pm at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bryant, AR. Services will be officiated by her former pastor Doc Spurlin of Batesville, AR.

Pallbearers: Keith Westbrook, Kirk Westbrook, Adam Stemle, Rick Hamilton, and Thomas Hamilton.

