OBITUARY: Margaret Langlois George

Margaret Langlois George, affectionately known as “Bunny,” was born on January 1, 1950, in the beautiful country of Panama. She departed this life on September 20, 2025, leaving a legacy filled with love, faith, and a passion for adventure. She was the beloved daughter of Rene and Madeline Langlois, who have since passed away.

As a devoted homemaker, Margaret dedicated her life to creating a warm and nurturing environment for her family. Her unwavering commitment to her loved ones defined her character and mission in life. Margaret shared a beautiful 55-year marriage with her husband, Ronald Larry George, who also recently passed away in August 2025. Their union was a testament to enduring love and companionship.

Margaret’s family now includes her son, Andy George, and his wife Melissa, who continue to honor her memory through their lives. She was a proud grandmother to Sophie George and Jacob George, cherishing every moment spent with them. She also deeply loved her son Tim George, who passed in 2011.

Margaret was not only a loving family member but also a world traveler who had the privilege of participating in twelve mission trips to Russia. Her faith was of utmost importance, and she was an active member of Concord Road Church of Christ, where she found community and solace.

Among her many passions, Margaret held a deep love for dogs and enjoyed horse riding, which provided her with joy and a sense of freedom. Her adventurous spirit and kind-hearted nature touched countless lives and fostered friendships that will endure through the memories shared.

Margaret’s services will be held on September 27, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & in Franklin, Tennessee. The visitation will begin at 12:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens in a burial service starting at 3:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Margaret Langlois George will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Thank you for the ongoing support and prayers. Memorial donations may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort. https://giving.disasterreliefeffort.org/

