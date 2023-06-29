OBITUARY: Margaret King Beck

Margaret King Beck, age 74, passed away on June 23, 2023.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert “Bob” Beck; beloved children, Brian Beck (Patience Worrel), Laura Buckingham, and William Beck (Anna); siblings, Carl King (Janet); Candy Warinner (William); Kevin King (Michelle); William King (CarolAnn); and Lynn DeBacco (Thomas); two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Gertrude King; siblings, Thomas King (Judy) and Gregory King (Olivia).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in the chapel at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM that day as well. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be given to the ‘Friends of Williamson County Animal Center’ at http://www.friendsofwcac.org/.

