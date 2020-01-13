Margaret Jane Hood Chunn, age 67, long time resident of Franklin, TN passed away Jan 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Williamson County to the late Robert S. Hood, Jr. and Margaret Jean Smithson Hood. She was a Home Health Care Nurse and was of the Methodist Faith.

Preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Hood, Larry Hood, and Cucabur Hood, sister, Judy King.

Survived by her husband, Eddie Chunn, Son, Brad (Christi) Chunn, Daughter, Wendy Chunn (Michael Takesthegun), Stepdaughter, Heather Chunn (Donald) Bender, Grandchildren, Natalie (David) Hinson, Jacob Chunn, Ben and Katlyn Laskey, Weston and Aria Laskey, Great Grandchild, Paisley Laskey.

Services will be conducted 3:00PM Monday Jan 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Michael Takesthegun and Bubba Hamm officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 pm on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Entombment in the Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active Pallbearers are Buck and Tanner Bennett, Robert Hood, Tim King, Richard King, Caleb Heithcock, Jacob Chunn and David Hinson. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert “Stretch” Hester and Doris Heithcock.

Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.