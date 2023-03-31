OBITUARY: Margaret Huetter Reed

Margaret Huetter Reed, age 92 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

She was born in Austria to the late Mr. & Mrs. Johann Huetter.

Margaret was a member of Owens Chapel Church of Christ. She was the wedding planner there up until she was 90 years old. Margaret was the lunchroom manager at Lipscomb Elementary School for 38 years, where they later named the cafeteria after her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Reed, Sr.; brother, Conrad Huetter and sister, Trudy Huetter.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Don) Freeman of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Floyd Jr. (Susie) Reed of Hartsville, TN and Steve Reed (Mandy Williams) of Indian Mound, TN; sister, Mary Anne Dalpiaz of Enns, Austria; grandchildren, Adam (Leslie) Freeman, Gretchen (Chris) Bilbro and James (Missy) Baker; great-grandchildren, Asa, Serik & Austin Bilbro, Matt & Erica Baker, Abby & Ella Freeman; great-great grandson, Dax Baker and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 4, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Keith Crowe will officiate. Burial will follow at Liepers Fork Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Cook, Alice Burton, Mary Meneffee, Jane Webb, Mark Taylor, Mildred Tenpenny, retired teachers at Lipscomb Elementary and members of Owens Chapel Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to Owens Chapel Church of Christ or Spring Hill Children’s Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/