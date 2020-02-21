Margaret Ellen Coslett Hill, born on May 23, 1944 in Victoria, Texas, entered into eternal rest on February 18, 2020. She was greeted into Heaven by her parents, Dorothy Carsner Coslett and Edward John Coslett and her sister, Dorothy Trowbridge. Cherishing her memory on earth are her son, John (Pam) Hill and daughter Serena Hill (Chris) Cummins. She was a fun-loving, serious-about-her-nertz-card-game-playing “Nana” to her seven grandchildren: Katie, Joshua, Matthew, Axie, Sophie, Connor, and Callie. She is also survived by her former husband and good friend, Jae H. Hill. She will be missed by many dear friends as well.

“Ms. Hill” is also remembered as a passionate math teacher and soccer coach. She taught at Woodland Middle School in Williamson County for 31 years. She inspired many students and enjoyed mentoring young faculty.

To celebrate her life, a memorial service will be held at The Martin Center at 4:00 pm CST on February 23, 2020. The visitation will be starting at 2:30 pm CST before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brentwood United Methodist Church Foundation, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

