OBITUARY: Margaret Evans

Margaret Evans, 99, (also known as Marge to many) was born in Mckeesport, PA on April 12, 1924, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 10, 2023.

She spent much of her childhood with little to nothing and didn’t get anywhere in life without fighting for it. She grew into a very proud and classy woman with an unwavering independence and, as a devout Catholic, had a passion for her faith. She also loved dancing (of all kinds) and enjoyed listening to Elvis and Frank Sinatra. She raised a family in California and later in life moved to Franklin, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Evans, her parents, George and Rose Benick, and 9 siblings.

Marge is survived by her children: a son named Michael (and wife, Joanne) Evans, of Albuquerque, NM and a daughter, Lisa Annan of Franklin, TN. She also left behind her 2 granddaughters, Holly and Shelby Annan and two great-granddaughters, Clara and Amelia.

Visitation is at 12 pm on Monday, May 15th with service immediately following at St. Philips Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. Interment to follow at Williamson Memorial. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

