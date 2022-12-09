OBITUARY: Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts

Margaret Elene Lee Hood Butts of College Grove, born March 12, 1925, passed away at her home in the comfort of her family on December 8, 2022 at the age of 97.

Born to Sallie Thomas Lee and Roy Douglas Lee, Elene was the sixth of twelve children.

Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hood, and husband James M. Butts; son, John Dale Hood; grandson, John W. Hazelwood; sons-in-law, Larry J. Hazelwood and Jay U. Sterling; and eight siblings.

As matriarch of five generations, Elene leaves behind three daughters: Angela Sterling, Judy Martin and Donna Hazelwood; six grandchildren, Rhonda Hall, Andy (Tracy) Hall, Guy Ferrell, III, Amy (Steve) Smith, Cathey H. (Bryon) Polk, John Dale (Erin) Hood, Jr., fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; Jamie (Ambre’) Hancock and Vince Ray. Elene also is survived by sisters, Sadie Holt, Tillie Hager and brother, Roger Lee.

Affectionately known to her family as “Mia”, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, and especially making quilts for all family members. In addition, she was an accomplished stain glass artist including the windows at the College Grove Church of Christ.

Mia believed in God and hard work. She never backed down from a challenge and was an inspiration to the whole family.

She was a member of the Franklin Chapter of the Eastern Star.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Triune Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Hall, Trey Ferrell, Dale Hood, Steve Smith, Bryon Polk, Jamie Hancock and Vince Ray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Elene Lee Hood Butts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 102 2nd Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37201.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

