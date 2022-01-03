OBITUARY: Margaret Dozier Layne

Margaret Dozier Layne, age 97, passed away on December 30, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Clark Layne; her sisters, Louise Bowden and Dorothy Brandon.

She is survived by her loving sons, John Richard Layne and his wife Sara, Larry Clark Layne and his wife Ann; four beloved grandchildren and numerous cherished great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 9:30-11am at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; The Juvenile Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.