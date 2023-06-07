OBITUARY: Margaret ‘Connie’ Connor Bowe

Margaret “Connie” Connor Bowe, age 69 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Connie was born in Nashville, TN on March 29, 1954, daughter of the late James Mclin & Marjorie Wood.

She went to school at Christ the King and St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, TN. She graduated from Belmont University with her nursing degree. She worked as a registered nurse on the cardiac unit at St. Thomas in Nashville for over 20 years.

Later in life she also worked as a traveling nurse to be closer to her first grandchild and was able to live close to the ocean which was always a beloved place for her. She loved Jesus fiercely and enjoyed Sunday worship at her church. She had a servant heart and always strived to live her life according to the Golden Rule of loving others the way God loved her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Bowe and brother, James “Jimbo” Wood.

Connie is survived by her children, Rachel (Joe) Aholt, Sarah (Mike) Rapp; sister, Kathleen Wence & Mary Joe Pickney; 4 grandchildren, Lincoln, Kennedy, and McKinley Aholt and Cohen Hackett.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jim Taylor officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Pallbearers will be: Cohen Hackett, Jeremy Dison, Jason Gaddess, George Boulware, Jesse Bowe, Mike Rapp and Joe Aholt.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: https://www.isbd.org/donate in loving memory of Margaret Connor Bowe.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/