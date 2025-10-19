OBITUARY: Margaret Carolyn McArthur

MARGARET CAROLYN (LOVELL) McARTHUR

October 23, 1947 – October 14, 2025

“Carol” McArthur, was born in Nashville, TN and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2025, in Franklin, TN.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. She was a retired employee of Hartzog & Silva, PLLC.

She was preceded in death by husband William A. McArthur; first husband James Travis Stinson, Sr.; parents J.P. and Grace Copeland Lovell; brother Phil Lovell; sister Judy Lovell, brother-in-law Bobby McArthur; and sisters-in-law Mary Jo McArthur and Christy Lovell.

She is survived by her son, James “Jimbo” Travis Stinson, Jr. of Golden, CO; brothers Bobby Lovell of Eagleville, TN and Chip Lovell of Spring Hill, TN; sisters-in-law Donna Lovell of Spring Hill, TN and Linda Holt of Nashville, TN; many beloved family members including nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins; friends, neighbors, and lifelong friend Diana Henley of Brentwood, TN.

Kind, generous, hard-working, devoted to family, and full of love and laughter, Carol lived most of her life in Franklin and was a member of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. She cherished family get-togethers, her church family, and hearing her son play music. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Service from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064