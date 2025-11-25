OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Horras

Margaret “Marg” Ann Horras was born on July 7, 1929, in Burlington, Iowa, to Purril and Mary Coen. She passed away peacefully at Morning Pointe Memory Care in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on November 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Margaret’s family and friends knew her as outgoing, friendly, and loyal. She was a devout Catholic, passionate about her faith, her 74-year marriage to her husband, Homer, and her seven children. She also loved quilt-making and created many beautiful quilts for family and friends over the years.

Margaret graduated from St. Paul Central High School in Burlington, Iowa, on June 1, 1947. After graduation she worked as a telephone switchboard operator and strongly considered entering the convent to become a nun before meeting the love of her life, Homer, whom she married on July 9, 1949.

Following their marriage, Margaret and Homer lived and worked on the family farm near Fairfield, Iowa, where they operated a dairy and raised cattle and crops. In 1962 the family moved to Keokuk, Iowa. There Margaret worked at an auto-parts manufacturing plant until 1973, when they moved across the Mississippi River to Hamilton, Illinois, and opened a True Value Hardware store. She loved working in the store, handling the bookkeeping and serving customers until she and Homer retired together in 1991.

In retirement they spent several happy years in McAllen, Texas, before moving to the Springfield, Missouri, area to be closer to family. In February 2023 Margaret moved to memory care in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The following month Homer, whose health was declining, transferred to acute care in Tennessee; he passed away shortly thereafter in May of that year.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer; her son Phillip; her sister Catherine “Kay” Buch; and her brothers Lloyd Coen and Louis “Louie” Coen. She is survived by six of her children: Joanne (Ali), Douglas (Patty), Deborah (Jeff), Randy (Sharon), Angie (John), and Jeff (Shari); by her devoted daughter-in-law, Barbara, Phillip’s widow; and by 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Remembrance Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at the Catholic Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Road, Thompsons Station, Tennessee 37179.

Burial will take place in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, at a future date to be determined.