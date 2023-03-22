OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Harper Curtis

Margaret Ann Harper Curtis, age 69 of Columbia, Tennessee formerly of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on March 20, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Donald Ray Curtis; parents, Herbert and Bettye Anderson Harper and sister, Lois Peden.

Survived by: son, Donald Curtis; daughters, Kim (Jon) Stotler and Jessica Curtis; brothers, Danny (Tammy) Leverette and Herb (Pam) Harper; sisters, Lola (Steve) Loring and Melissa (Gary) Orr; grandchildren, Logan Curtis, Belle Curtis, Hailie Stotler, Briley Stotler and Jami Stotler and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Steve Peden officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

