OBITUARY: Margaret Ann Green

Margaret Ann Green, 88 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Ann was born in Williamson County to the late Leland & Minne Waddell on August 5, 1937. Ann went to school at Bingham. She married Howard Green in October 1972 in Franklin, TN. She worked at Apcom & Jamison Bedding & other businesses for a number of years. She enjoyed ice cream suppers and gatherings. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite dish at gatherings was her famous potato salad, and later her cucumber salad.

Mrs. Green is survived by her children: Vanessa (Calvin) Beard, Randy Beard, Juanita Layne, and Gary Beard, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and her precious puppy dog, Marley.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Green; sons, Sammy and Charley Beard; her grandson, Jacob Layne; and brothers, Joe and Carl Waddell.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 17, 2025, with visitation two hours prior to the service at Franklin Community of Faith Church (506 Jordan Rd, Franklin, TN 37067), Jayne Hornburger officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Randy Beard, Gary Beard, Josh Dement, Stephen Brady, Ben Beard, and Drew Beard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice in Columbia, TN.

The family of Mrs. Green wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Jaycee, Allyson of Palliative Care with Compassus and Tracy, and especially Rhonda with Hospice Compassus.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064 (615) 721-7968 | www.stephensfs.com

