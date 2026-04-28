MARCUS “MARK” EDWARD WARD, 76, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026 after a lengthy illness. Mark was born in Sarasota, Florida on January 1, 1950 and spent his early life in Venice, Florida, where he attended Venice High School, Class of ’68. He lived a significant part of his professional life in New Orleans, Louisiana, though he always considered Venice his home. Mark was a kind-hearted lover of birds and other animals and was especially close to his family. He was always an exceptional student and attended Florida State University before graduating from Tulane University Medical School where he specialized in the practice of Dermatology. Mark was an avid collector of antiques and was particularly fond of his print collection of famous actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, William R. Ward and Doris P. Ward of Venice, Florida and is survived by his sister, Carole W. Long (Jeff Long) of Franklin, Tennessee, Raymond L. “Ray” Hines, Jr. of Gainesville, Florida, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final arrangements are being handled by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service, Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mark’s memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org).

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.