OBITUARY: Marcus Andrew Hoover

Marcus Andrew Hoover, age 50 of Nashville, TN passed away December 10, 2020.

Marc is preceded in death by his grandparents, James H. and Jean B. Hoover, Robert E. and Esther G. Phenicie.

Survived by his parents, Jon and Ellen Hoover; sons, Kendrick and Garric Hoover; brother, Jacob (Jennifer) Hoover; grandchildren, Greyson, Liam, Garric Jr, Elliot, Dre’yah, Elin, May’aah, Emilia & Dominic; niece & nephew, Madison & Daniel and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

At this time no services will be scheduled.