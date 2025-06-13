OBITUARY: Marcia Weinstein

Marcia Stephanie Weinstein, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and treasured friend, Marcia leaves behind a legacy of compassion, resilience, and grace. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Marcia was a cherished daughter of the late Albert Marx and Hannah Wollman Marx.

For over 50 years, she shared a deep and joyful partnership with her beloved husband, Maxwell Weinstein. Together, they built a life grounded in love, laughter, and enduring devotion to family. Marcia was the quiet force that held her family together—strong in spirit, endlessly selfless, and wise in ways that shaped generations.

She had a rare gift for channeling humor even in life’s most serious moments, offering comfort and levity with her wit. Her laughter was not only healing, but contagious. Marcia cared deeply and attentively for people, animals, and the world around her. She had a way of making things flourish, whether it was a garden, a relationship, or a home.

A natural communicator, she was empathetic, perceptive, and sincere—qualities that shaped her personal life and work. With an eye for beauty and a reverence for history, Marcia built a successful career as an antique dealer, founding ‘Antiques 4 All’ in Huntington, New York. She had a talent for uncovering the stories behind objects and sharing them in ways that connected people across time.

But it was in being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that Marcia found her deepest joy. She is lovingly remembered by her children Barry (Renee) and Nina, who will carry her strength and spirit with them always; by her grandchildren: Adam, Joshua (Hayley), Zachary, Bradley, Michele, Julia, and Jessica; and by her great-grandchildren: Lukas, Emilia, Logan, Griffin, Sophia, and Maxwell.

Her presence, her wisdom, and especially her laughter will be missed dearly—but they will live on in the stories, smiles, and memories of all who had the privilege to know her. She was loved deeply and will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA: https://rb.gy/59jzrh.

