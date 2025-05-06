OBITUARY: Marcella Ann Baker

Marcella Ann Baker, born November 15, 1948, in Springfield, TN, died at age 76 on May 3, 2025, in Franklin, TN.

She was the daughter of the late Hugo Dowlen Watts and Minnie Sue Watts. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Garry Houston Belt, and niece, Wendy Lynn Ramsay.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Tricia Baker Hosford (fiancé Marcel van Eldik) of Chapel Hill; grandson Richard Dowlen Hosford (Madison); granddaughter Isabella Faith Hosford, both of Chapel Hill; sister Gwen Belt, niece Denise Belt (Edgar Machado Martinez); nephew Jim Ramsay; and great-nephews Tyler and Tanner.

She was blessed with musical piano talent at the age of five. She began playing at the church at age 12, where her father led singing. In her early twenties, she began working for Harpeth National Bank, then Franklin National Bank, and later retired on March 26, 2016, at Fifth Third Bank.

In 2005, she began playing for community events and churches throughout Williamson County and Marshall County, and she continued to play for two different churches until July 2024.

Marcella enjoyed spending time with her friends, daughter, grandkids, granddog Mylo and friends.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 12 pm-2 pm.

Memorials can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Foundation.