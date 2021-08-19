OBITUARY: Marc Richard Lively

Marc Richard Lively, age 57 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away August 15, 2021.

Marc was born in Iowa but grew up in Ohio. Received his Bachelors Degree from Ohio State University and his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Dayton. He also attended Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Marc began his banking career with Huntington National Bank in Columbus, OH. Worked at various banking institutions including, Community First, TransFinancial Bank, Citizens First Bank and German American Bank.

Marc was active in professional and community organizations. He was a member of the American Bankers Association; Tennessee Bankers Association where he served on the Government Relations Committee; Maury Alliance (Chamber of Commerce) where he served as Chairman, Board Member and Vice President of Finance; Board of Director for Kings Daughters School; Vice Chair and Director of Columbia State Community College; Chairman 1998 – 2003 of Impact Centers, Inc.; YMCA Volunteer of the Year in 2004; Chair of Maury County YMCA in 2002-2004; and Treasurer and Director of Graymere Country Club.

He was an avid golfer. Marc was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many. His kind spirit and generous time with the community will be missed by all.

Preceded in death by twins, Kathleen and William Lively. Survived by: daughter, Sarah Lively; parents, Richard and Janet Lively; brother, Scott (Susan) Lively; niece, Elizabeth Lively and nephews, Thomas Lively and John Lively.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Society for the Study of Addiction or American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com