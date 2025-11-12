OBITUARY: Marc Harden Harper

Marc passed away September 15, 2025 in Spring Hill, TN. Marc is survived by his sister, Suzanne Harper Martin; his beloved nephew, CJ du Toit; his half-sisters Dawn Dickson Mitchell and Danette Dickson Smith(Michael); his step-brother Kirk Nylund (Cheryl); his best friend, Tom Sinnott (Cheryl); and many extended relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF MARC’S LIFE will be Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 2-4pm at Cordova Lanes; 2111 Airport Blvd; Pensacola, FL.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS because of his love of animals, donations in his memory can be made to: THE RESCUED RESCUERS; PO BOX 2553; Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549; [email protected]

What traits can I share about Marc?

HUMOR: Marc’s nicknames were “Harp”, “Animal”, but his favorite nickname was “The Legend”. He had a welcoming smile and a mischievous sense of humor. He was always telling a good joke or creating a prank. Many who knew him got caught by “The famous circle game”. Marc created his own hilarious vocabulary of “made-up” words & phrases, like “thermalfreeze-a-gas-regulator” and “my favorite color is clear”.

ATHLETE: Marc was an exceptional and competitive athlete in many sports. Marc’s determination made him a force in sports.

BOWLING: Marc bowled in many leagues and on the pro-bowler’s tour. He had many perfect 300 games; many 800+ three game series; and won many tournaments over 30+ years. Marc was one of the youngest bowlers to be inducted into the Pensacola Bowling Hall of Fame.

BASEBALL: Marc played for decades in Dixie-Youth, church, and adult leagues in Pensacola. He had a heck of an arm and often hit many home runs. His team played in the Florida Dixie Youth League Florida championship in the early 1970’s in Ocala, FL and placed second.

SOFTBALL: Marc played co-ed softball for decades, too. One season, we played together—he played short stop or third base. I played first base. He loved burning a fast ball to me so hard my hand stung….both to tease me and because he knew I’d catch it.

BASKETBALL: Marc played in Pickup and Church leagues.

SWIMMING: In his youth, Marc swam competitively on the Scenic Hills Country Club swim team. His primary events were the Individual Medley and Butterfly.

GOLF: Marc’s words were “Golf is the most frustrating sport; but, I love the challenge of it.” He once chased down Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys) on a golf course so he could meet him.

SUPER FAN: Marc loved watching sports. He especially loved the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Dallas Cowboys. In baseball, Hank Aaron was a hero of his.

ANIMALS: Marc loved most living things, especially dogs. He wasn’t a fan of snakes, though. Very few times in my 60 years did I see my brother cry; but, the saddest I ever saw him was when Moose & Baby (his dogs) passed.

FAMILY/FRIENDS: Marc never met a stranger; yet, he also took perceived wrongs so personally. When he passed, he had begun working on healing relationships. If Marc had more earthly time, I believe he would’ve continued this healing. I believe he would say in his special way something similar to this: Especially when relationships are challenging, never forget that “like” and “love” are two different things. Don’t hold a grudge, no matter how “valid” it seems. Forgiveness is for you. Always let your last words be “I love you”.