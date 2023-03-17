OBITUARY: Malvina Lee Griggs

Malvina Lee Griggs, age 85 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Spring, TX, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023.

Born in Ashland, WV, she was the daughter of the late Elza and Loretta Osborn.

Malvina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Harold Griggs.

Malvina was known for her kind heart, warm spirit, and unwavering dedication to her family. She cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, and was an inspiration to the entire family.

Malvina is survived by her son, Randy Griggs; granddaughter, Landre Griggs; grandson, Rien Griggs; former daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Griggs; and numerous nieces and nephews who will continue to honor her memory.

Throughout her life, Malvina was actively involved in her community, always seeking opportunities to help others and make a difference. She traveled frequently and enjoyed her time working with Harold in the family business.

Her home was a warm and welcoming place, where her loved ones would often come together to share laughter and create lasting memories.

A celebration of Malvina’s life will be held at a later date, allowing family and friends to come together and honor her memory in a way that she would have truly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Malvina’s name to Alzheimer’s Association

Malvina’s legacy of love, compassion, and strength will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched. She will be forever remembered and dearly missed.

