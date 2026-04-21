Malina Pal lived a full and meaningful life, defined by her care for others and her resilience. She brought warmth, humor, and a steady presence to those around her, leaving a lasting impact on family and friends.

She passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 88 on Sunday April 12th, 2026. Malina was preceded in death by her husband, Nirmal K. Pal, M.D., whose memory remained an important part of her life.

Born with a spirit of independence, Malina raised her two daughters as a single mother. She spent many years working at a local daycare, where her natural kindness and steady presence left a lasting impression on the children and families she served.

Malina loved to travel and embraced the opportunity to see the world. Her journeys took her to places she spoke of often and fondly—Greece, Paris, London, Thailand, and South Korea—each destination adding to a life well lived.

At home, she expressed her creativity and care through cooking and gardening. She was known for her traditional Indian dishes and desserts. Also, she made rice krispy treats which were the best. Her green thumb was evident in the flowers and vegetables she lovingly grew.

Malina built a meaningful community throughout her life. She made lasting friendships at the YMCA in Bellevue, volunteered her time at the University School of Nashville’s library, and remained an active member of the Bengali Association of Greater Nashville. She also found connection and peace through frequent visits to the Sri Ganesha Temple.

She carried a playful sense of humor that put people at ease and made them laugh wherever she went. She was a devoted and doting grandmother who took great joy in being part of her grandchildren’s lives.

She is survived by her daughter Indrani (Mimi) Hwang and her husband David Hwang, and their children Tyler Hwang and Jack Hwang; and her daughter Anjona Pal and her husband Curtis Lesh, and their children Lucy Nelson and Foster Nelson. Her family will remember her as a constant source of love, strength, and joy.

Malina’s life reflected her love of family, a close circle of friends who meant a great deal to her, and a love of traveling the world.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.