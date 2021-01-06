OBITUARY: Malcolm Wayne Bennett

Malcolm Wayne Bennett, age 58 of Franklin, TN passed away January 2, 2021 at his residence.
Preceded in death by parents, Samuel Bennett, Jr. and Retha Pearl McCandless Bennett. Survived by: brother, Tony Bennett; niece, Lindsey Brown; nephew, Samuel Bennett and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-3PM Saturday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Malcolm Bennett Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com