OBITUARY: Mae Louise Ferrell

Mrs. Mae Louise Ferrell of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, she was 94 years old.

She was born in Pasadena, MD on May 14, 1928 to the late Alvin and Mary Deichmiller.

Mae was known for her love of gardening, being an amazing cook and the dedication to her animals that she and Rebecca rescued.

She is preceded in death by her husband William S. Ferrell, siblings, Helen Cherry, Fredrick Deichmiller, Alvin Deichmiller, Leroy Deichmiller and Betty Veronick.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Rebecca Mae Jordan; daughter, Kathy (Art) Fourier; granddaughters, Mary and Molly Fourier.

Funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM Sunday, August 7, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Dickson County Humane Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

