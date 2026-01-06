OBITUARY: Mae Christine Rieuf Whitworth

Mae Christine Rieuf Whitworth, 92, formerly of Marseilles, passed away on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Canterfield of Franklin in Brentwood, TN.

Christine was born on April 28, 1933, in Marseilles, to Walter R. and Lettie A. (Elliott) Gabehart. She was married to Glenn A. Rieuf, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1994. Then she married Joe Whitworth who preceded her in death in 2014.

She was a homemaker, who cared deeply for her family. Glenn and Christine were successful farmers and enjoyed a good life! Years later, Glenn had a stroke, they relocated to Nashville, to be close to their family. Christine continued to raise two grandchildren and was “the glue” that kept the family together. She helped raise grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great great-grandchildren. Having artistic traits, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, gardening, and baking. She took a job at Dalt’s Restaurant in Nashville and quickly became a master baker, and her Malt Cakes won local acclaim with the Nashville food circuit.

She is survived by her son, Glenn A. (Kathy) Rieuf Jr.; her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Hochstetler; her three grandchildren, Dr. Lauren (Kurt) Ingraham, Michael D. Johnson, and Christy (Jeff) Whitworth; six great-grandchildren, Russell Ingraham, Maggie Johnson, Chelsey S. Curtis, Elyssa Maddox, and Nathan D. Radar, Jr.; three great great-grandchildren, Jason Curtis, Cheyenne Curtis and Skylar Maddox; and her two brothers, Charles R. (Bonnie) and Donald R. (Dee Anne) Gabehart.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Gerald A. Rieuf; her spouses, Glenn Rieuf, Sr. and Joe Whitworth; four sisters, Karen S. Morse, Sarah C. Roaldson, Rochelle B. Bottoms, and Rose M. Gabehart (in infancy); and one brother, James C. Gabehart.

Visitation was from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 28 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Shawn Saldano of Marseilles Methodist Church officiating. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341 815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com

