OBITUARY: Madeline Kennedy Longo

Maddie Longo lived a beautiful life full of curiosity and creativity. She was intentional about showing kindness, slow to judge and quick to forgive. Maddie loved her family, friends, classmates, community, and every living creature so well. We know love more because of Maddie.

Maddie’s final days were full of joy and all of the things she loves; a trip to Five Below, making slime, eating Ramen and Hot Cheetos, making lots of “Kandi” bracelets with pony beads, exploring trails and playing in creeks. We create more because of Maddie.

Maddie had the best sense of humor, and one of her favorite things was being able to make everyone around her laugh with her silliness and her jokes. She was always able to put a smile on your face and joy in your heart. We laugh more because of Maddie.

Maddie was the most curious and inquisitive child, and her interests were numerous, diverse and multifaceted. She was “Unapologetically Maddie”, as she knew that she was created by God to be unique and showed this in all that she did. She was always researching her latest interests and shared so many unique facts with those in her life. We know more because of Maddie.

Maddie’s life revolved around nature and animals. She loved all creatures big and small; from catching crawfish at the creek at CA, to playing with the neighborhood dogs, to being her dad’s fishing buddy and “net ninja”. One of Maddie’s favorite places was anywhere she could get her feet wet, searching for critters, fish, shells and rocks. Maddie was able to see beauty in everything God created and shared these thoughts with those around her. We are more compassionate because of Maddie.

Maddie unexpectedly went to Heaven, but we take peace in knowing that Maddie accepted God and Christ Jesus as her Savior and is now being held in His arms. Maddie will be forever honored and remembered by her family: Her mother Candace Longo, father Galen Longo, brother Max Longo, Aunt Coco Chloe Wagner, Nana Kathleen Wagner, GMA Andrea Carter, Pop Pop Robert Longo, Grandma Judy Longo, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins; her “Best Friend Group”; her 6th grade “family”; her teachers and classmates at Columbia Academy; her tween small group and Church family at West 7th; and her community.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 4:00 PM in the Auditorium at West Seventh Church of Christ in Columbia, TN. The family will visit with family, friends and their community on Saturday from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the Family Center at West Seventh. Maddie’s “Best Friend Group” has requested that everyone wear pink, sparkles and bows to the service as a special way to honor Maddie.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Community Healthcare, to the “remembermaddielongo” fund to be used for counseling services for children.

Maddie’s life can best be honored by loving others well and pouring creativity and curiosity into the world. A Pink Bow has become a symbol to honor Maddie’s beautiful spirit; please continue to place them and share them wherever you can to keep her memory alive.